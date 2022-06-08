PulteGroup Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today the release of its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. PulteGroup’s latest sustainability report provides a comprehensive review of the Company’s environmental, diversity and inclusion, workplace culture, community engagement, and governance practices, all of which are critical to achieving PulteGroup’s vision of being considered the most respected homebuilder in America.

"As one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, we recognize and embrace our role in building a better future, along with our responsibility to improve the policies, standards and practices that guide how we operate our business,” said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and Chief Executive Officer. "PulteGroup’s 2021 ESG report reflects our commitment to running a more sustainable business and to increasing transparency through greater disclosure of key operating and performance metrics.”

Along with an overview of the Company’s practices and policies, PulteGroup’s 2021 ESG report includes updated EEO-1 and Sustainability Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics data. The report also contains the Company’s first-ever reporting of its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions under The Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol. By reporting against a standardized set of sustainability and employment-related metrics, stakeholders can better track PulteGroup’s performance over time.

To learn more about PulteGroup’s sustainability efforts and read the 2021 ESG Report, visit pultegroupcares.com/sustainability.

