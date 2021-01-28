PulteGroup Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $438 million, or $1.62 per share. Adjusted net income for the period was $404 million, or $1.49 per share, after excluding a $16 million net pre-tax benefit from adjustments to insurance-related reserves, a $22 million pre-tax charge from adjustments to Financial Services reserves, and a tax benefit of $38 million resulting from energy tax credits and deferred tax valuation allowance adjustments recorded in the period. Reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $336 million, or $1.22 per share. Adjusted net income for the prior year period was $312 million, or $1.14 per share, after excluding a $31 million pre-tax benefit from adjustments to insurance-related reserves.

"PulteGroup’s fourth quarter operating and financial results attest to the ongoing strength of the housing market as we generated 24% growth in net new orders, realized a 220 basis point increase in gross margin and generated more than $500 million of operating cash flow in the period,” said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO. "Our fourth quarter and full-year 2020 performance enable PulteGroup to enter 2021 with tremendous momentum supported by our outstanding operating metrics and a backlog of more than 15,000 homes.

"Given our strong operating cash flow and $2.6 billion of cash, we have the financial flexibility to allocate capital consistent with our stated priorities of investing in the business, paying our dividend, returning excess funds to shareholders through share repurchases, and the pay down of debt.

"The ongoing strength in demand for new homes is broad based and continues to benefit from low mortgage rates, years of underbuilding new homes, a limited supply of homes for sale, and an increasing desire for homeownership and single-family living,” added Marshall. "Beyond these supports, we believe the pandemic has caused a permanent increase in the number of people who will be working from home which has meaningful implications on the sustained need for new homes going forward.”

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter, home sale revenues increased 5% over 2019 to $3.1 billion. Higher revenues for the quarter were driven by a 4% increase in average sales price to $446,000, in combination with a 1% increase in closings to 6,860 homes.

Home sale gross margin for the fourth quarter was 25.0%, which represents an increase of 220 basis points over the prior year and is up 50 basis points from the third quarter of 2020.

The Company’s reported fourth quarter SG&A expense of $280 million, or 9.1% of home sale revenues, includes the $16 million net pre-tax benefit from adjustments to insurance-related reserves recorded in the period. Exclusive of this benefit, adjusted SG&A expense for the quarter was $296 million, or 9.7% of home sale revenues. Prior year reported SG&A expense of $262 million, or 8.9% of home sale revenues, included the $31 million pre-tax benefit from adjustments to insurance-related reserves. Excluding this benefit, adjusted SG&A expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $293 million, or 10.0% of home sale revenues.

Reflective of the strong demand environment, the Company’s fourth quarter net new orders increased 24% over the prior year to 7,056 homes, while the value of net new orders increased 33% to $3.3 billion. Average community count for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 846, compared with 865 communities last year.

The Company ended the fourth quarter with a unit backlog of 15,158 homes, which is up 44% over the comparable prior year period, valued at $6.8 billion.

The Company’s Financial Services operations reported pre-tax income of $43 million in the fourth quarter, inclusive of the $22 million pre-tax charge relating to reserve adjustments recorded in the period, compared with pre-tax income of $34 million in the prior year. The increase in pre-tax income for the quarter reflects a favorable rate and competitive environment, along with higher loan volumes resulting primarily from an increase in mortgage capture rate. Pulte Mortgage’s capture rate for the fourth quarter was 86%, up from 84% last year.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1.7 million of its common shares for $75 million, or an average price of $43.69 per share. For the year, the Company repurchased 4.5 million common shares, or approximately 2% of its outstanding shares, for $171 million, or an average price of $37.58 per share.

At year end, the Company had $2.6 billion of cash and a debt-to-total capitalization of 29.5%, which is down from 33.6% at the end of 2019.

In a separate release issued today, the Company announced a tender offer for $300 million of its 2026 and 2027 senior notes, which it expects to complete by February 26, 2021. The Company has also elected to exercise the early redemption feature, effective February 1, 2021, on its $426 million of senior notes originally scheduled to mature on March 1, 2021.

"Our disciplined business practices and strong cash flow generation continue to provide us with outstanding liquidity and financial flexibility, which was recently acknowledged when we received our second investment grade credit rating and became investment grade index eligible,” said Bob O’Shaughnessy. "Upon completion of our plans to pay down $726 million of our debt in the first quarter of this year, our balance sheet and financial flexibility will be further enhanced, allowing us to capitalize on market opportunities that may develop.”

A conference call discussing PulteGroup's fourth quarter 2020 results is scheduled for Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors can access the live webcast via PulteGroup's corporate website at www.pultegroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words "believe,” "expect,” "intend,” "estimate,” "anticipate,” "plan,” "project,” "may,” "can,” "could,” "might,” "should", "will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to any potential impairment charges and the impacts or effects thereof, expected operating and performing results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: interest rate changes and the availability of mortgage financing; competition within the industries in which we operate; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by us in our homebuilding operations; the impact of any changes to our strategy in responding to the cyclical nature of the industry, including any changes regarding our land positions and the levels of our land spend; the availability and cost of insurance covering risks associated with our businesses; shortages and the cost of labor; weather related slowdowns; slow growth initiatives and/or local building moratoria; governmental regulation directed at or affecting the housing market, the homebuilding industry or construction activities; uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including revisions to underwriting standards and repurchase requirements associated with the sale of mortgage loans; the interpretation of or changes to tax, labor and environmental laws which could have a greater impact on our effective tax rate or the value of our deferred tax assets than we anticipate; economic changes nationally or in our local markets, including inflation, deflation, changes in consumer confidence and preferences and the state of the market for homes in general; legal or regulatory proceedings or claims; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow in order to successfully implement our capital allocation priorities; required accounting changes; terrorist acts and other acts of war; the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial position and ability to continue our Homebuilding or Financial Services activities at normal levels or at all in impacted areas; the duration, effect and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the measures that governmental authorities take to address the COVID-19 pandemic which may precipitate or exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned and/or other risks and significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period of time; and other factors of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business and competitive nature. See PulteGroup's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our businesses. PulteGroup undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in PulteGroup's expectations.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup’s brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

PulteGroup, Inc. Consolidated Results of Operations ($000's omitted, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Homebuilding Home sale revenues $ 3,062,443 $ 2,925,288 $ 10,579,896 $ 9,915,705 Land sale and other revenues 23,975 21,828 94,017 62,821 3,086,418 2,947,116 10,673,913 9,978,526 Financial Services 105,945 69,797 362,169 234,431 Total revenues 3,192,363 3,016,913 11,036,082 10,212,957 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues: Home sale cost of revenues (2,298,008) (2,259,131) (8,004,823) (7,628,700) Land sale and other cost of revenues (22,069) (20,484) (77,626) (56,098) (2,320,077) (2,279,615) (8,082,449) (7,684,798) Financial Services expenses (63,346) (35,906) (175,481) (130,770) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (279,656) (261,545) (1,011,442) (1,044,337) Goodwill impairment — — (20,190) — Other expense, net (5,534) (3,896) (17,826) (13,476) Income before income taxes 523,750 435,951 1,728,694 1,339,576 Income tax expense (85,639) (100,153) (321,855) (322,876) Net income $ 438,111 $ 335,798 $ 1,406,839 $ 1,016,700 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.62 $ 1.23 $ 5.19 $ 3.67 Diluted $ 1.62 $ 1.22 $ 5.18 $ 3.66 Cash dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 Number of shares used in calculation: Basic 267,561 270,843 268,553 274,495 Effect of dilutive securities 666 632 861 802 Diluted 268,227 271,475 269,414 275,297

PulteGroup, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 2,582,205 $ 1,217,913 Restricted cash 50,030 33,543 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,632,235 1,251,456 House and land inventory 7,721,798 7,680,614 Land held for sale 27,962 24,009 Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale 564,979 508,967 Investments in unconsolidated entities 35,562 59,766 Other assets 923,270 895,686 Intangible assets 163,425 124,992 Deferred tax assets 136,267 170,107 $ 12,205,498 $ 10,715,597 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 511,321 $ 435,916 Customer deposits 449,474 294,427 Deferred tax liabilities 103,548 — Accrued and other liabilities 1,407,043 1,435,461 Financial Services debt 411,821 326,573 Notes payable 2,752,302 2,765,040 Total liabilities 5,635,509 5,257,417 Shareholders' equity 6,569,989 5,458,180 $ 12,205,498 $ 10,715,597

PulteGroup, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,406,839 $ 1,016,700 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Deferred income tax expense 137,598 105,438 Land-related charges 20,305 27,101 Goodwill impairment 20,190 — Depreciation and amortization 66,081 53,999 Share-based compensation expense 32,843 28,368 Loss on debt retirements — 4,927 Other, net (1,112) 1,155 Increase (decrease) in cash due to: Inventories 2,988 (237,741) Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale (56,732) (48,261) Other assets (46,307) (16,668) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 201,649 140,984 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,784,342 1,076,002 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (58,354) (58,119) Investments in unconsolidated entities (753) (9,515) Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities 27,939 214 Business acquisitions (83,251) (163,724) Other investing activities, net 6,472 6,458 Net cash used in investing activities (107,947) (224,686) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of notes payable (65,267) (309,985) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 700,000 — Repayments under revolving credit facility (700,000) — Financial Services borrowings (repayments), net 85,248 (21,841) Stock option exercises 111 6,399 Share repurchases (170,676) (274,333) Cash paid for shares withheld for taxes (14,853) (11,450) Dividends paid (130,179) (122,350) Net cash used in financing activities (295,616) (733,560) Net increase 1,380,779 117,756 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,251,456 1,133,700 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,632,235 $ 1,251,456 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Interest paid (capitalized), net $ 3,057 $ 5,605 Income taxes paid, net $ 264,248 $ 137,119

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 HOMEBUILDING: Home sale revenues $ 3,062,443 $ 2,925,288 $ 10,579,896 $ 9,915,705 Land sale and other revenues 23,975 21,828 94,017 62,821 Total Homebuilding revenues 3,086,418 2,947,116 10,673,913 9,978,526 Home sale cost of revenues (2,298,008) (2,259,131) (8,004,823) (7,628,700) Land sale cost of revenues (22,069) (20,484) (77,626) (56,098) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (279,656) (261,545) (1,011,442) (1,044,337) Goodwill impairment — — (20,190) — Other expense, net (5,534) (3,549) (17,775) (13,130) Income before income taxes $ 481,151 $ 402,407 $ 1,542,057 $ 1,236,261 FINANCIAL SERVICES: Income before income taxes $ 42,599 $ 33,544 $ 186,637 $ 103,315 CONSOLIDATED: Income before income taxes $ 523,750 $ 435,951 $ 1,728,694 $ 1,339,576

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data, continued ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Home sale revenues $ 3,062,443 $ 2,925,288 $ 10,579,896 $ 9,915,705 Closings - units Northeast 524 487 1,522 1,443 Southeast 1,019 1,067 4,108 3,982 Florida 1,479 1,459 5,496 5,045 Midwest 1,087 1,091 3,553 3,583 Texas 1,263 1,366 4,747 4,528 West 1,488 1,352 5,198 4,651 6,860 6,822 24,624 23,232 Average selling price $ 446 $ 429 $ 430 $ 427 Net new orders - units Northeast 464 322 1,886 1,562 Southeast 1,092 956 4,583 4,237 Florida 1,803 1,316 6,844 5,462 Midwest 1,054 827 4,212 3,721 Texas 1,337 1,094 5,950 4,886 West 1,306 1,176 5,800 5,109 7,056 5,691 29,275 24,977 Net new orders - dollars $ 3,257,290 $ 2,450,095 $ 12,837,272 $ 10,615,363 December 31, 2020 2019 Unit backlog Northeast 953 589 Southeast 2,340 1,865 Florida 3,654 2,306 Midwest 2,199 1,540 Texas 3,053 1,850 West 2,959 2,357 15,158 10,507 Dollars in backlog $ 6,793,182 $ 4,535,805

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data, continued ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS: Origination volume 5,231 4,802 18,433 15,821 Origination principal $ 1,800,512 $ 1,534,416 $ 6,075,132 $ 4,976,973 Capture rate 86.3 % 84.1 % 86.4 % 82.4 %

Supplemental Data ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest in inventory, beginning of period $ 201,145 $ 228,562 $ 210,383 $ 227,495 Interest capitalized 39,933 40,191 159,575 164,114 Interest expensed (47,669) (58,370) (176,549) (181,226) Interest in inventory, end of period $ 193,409 $ 210,383 $ 193,409 $ 210,383

PulteGroup, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

This report contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments, including net income, diluted earnings per share, and operating margin. These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures as measures of our profitability. We believe that reflecting these adjustments provides investors relevant and useful information for evaluating the comparability of financial information presented and comparing our profitability to other companies in the homebuilding industry. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry report similar information, the methods used may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate these measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing our measures to those of such other companies.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures that management believes to be most directly comparable ($000's omitted):

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended December 31, Results of Operations Classification 2020 2019 Net income, as reported $ 438,111 $ 335,798 Adjustments to income before income taxes: Insurance-related reserves SG&A (16,319) (31,099) Financial Services reserves Financial Services expense 22,000 * Income tax effect of the above items Income tax expense (1,392) 7,672 Income tax adjustments Income tax expense (38,297) * Adjusted net income $404,103 $312,371 EPS (diluted), as reported $ 1.62 $ 1.22 Adjusted EPS (diluted) $ 1.49 $ 1.14 *Item not meaningful for the period presented

Other Reconciliations Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Home sale revenues $ 3,062,443 $ 2,925,288 Gross margin (a) $ 764,434 25.0 % $ 666,157 22.8 % SG&A, as reported $ 279,656 9.1 % $ 261,545 8.9 % Insurance-related reserves 16,319 0.5 % 31,099 1.1 % Adjusted SG&A $ 295,975 9.7 % $ 292,644 10.0 % Operating margin, as reported (b) 15.8 % 13.8 % Adjusted operating margin (c) 15.3 % 12.8 % *Item not meaningful for the period presented (a) Gross margin represents home sale revenues less home sale cost of revenues (b) Operating margin represents gross margin less SG&A (c) Adjusted operating margin represents gross margin less adjusted SG&A

