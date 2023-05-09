|
09.05.2023 15:32:00
PulteGroup Shareholder Responds to Company's Accusations
ROCHESTER, Mich., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miller Law Firm today released the following statement from PulteGroup Shareholder Betty Trester in response to accusations made by the company:
"I am hurt that PulteGroup has claimed I am not a shareholder of this company since I just voted in their annual meeting and provided them copies of my account statement showing that I own the stock. I am a Marine corps veteran, and my integrity means the world to me.
"It's worrisome that PulteGroup does not respect individual shareholders like me. Instead of using insulting tactics to avoid corporate transparency, the Company should release the investigative documents to the shareholders of this company today."
Read more about Trester's lawsuit on PR Newswire:
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pultegroup-shareholder-files-lawsuit-seeking-details-of-c-suite-internal-investigation-301816303.html
Media Contact:
John Sellek
Chief Strategist / CEO
Harbor Strategic Public Affairs
517.348.5152 | @johnsellek
harborstrategic.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pultegroup-shareholder-responds-to-companys-accusations-301819639.html
SOURCE The Miller Law Firm
