PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® Program Breaks Ground on Two Mortgage-Free Homes for Deserving Army Veterans and their Families in Houston

U.S. Army Sergeant James Ford and Army Specialist Kisha Dorsey have broken ground on their brand-new homes, donated by national homebuilder PulteGroup. The two veterans were surprised late last year with the life-changing news that they were each selected to receive a new, mortgage-free Centex home through the Built to Honor® program, which provides the gift of a new home to deserving veterans and their families across the country.

"We are so proud to build not just one—but two—homes to thank both of these veterans for their courage and service to our country,” said Lindy Oliva, division president of PulteGroup’s Houston Division. "Sergeant Ford and Army Specialist Dorsey both have wonderful families with children, and we are excited to welcome them to the Windrow community where they can plant new roots and thrive in this new chapter of their lives.”

Each veteran will receive a brand-new 1,500+ square foot single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in the Windrow community by Centex in Hockley, Texas. When the homes are completed this spring, they will officially move in and become neighbors, as the homes are next door to each other.

PulteGroup will dedicate the homes in partnership with Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

"We are thrilled to join our amazing PulteGroup partners once again to provide these two very deserving military families with brand new mortgage-free homes to support their transitions back into their civilian communities,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John Pray, Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. "These are the fourth and fifth homes they have donated to support our important work and I'm proud to say Ryan Marshall and the entire PulteGroup team share our unwavering commitment to serving our military families in their time of need for all they have done for all of us in our nation's time of need."

Construction of these two homes is made possible through the generous support of Sempra, a leading energy infrastructure company serving more than 36 million consumers worldwide, with operations in the Houston area. The award is part of a broader commitment by Sempra and its family of companies to improve lives and help build stronger, more resilient communities.

"These houses are more than just a place to live, they are foundational components these families will turn into homes that enhance their lives,” said Mitch Mitchell, senior vice president of diversity and community partnerships for Sempra. "Doing things to help strengthen our Texas communities remains a central focus of our efforts in Texas, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support these two veterans as part of our work to help create a better future for the communities we serve."

About Our Veteran Recipients

U.S. Army Sergeant James Ford served as a combat engineer in Afghanistan, where he lost his right leg below the knee after an enemy attack. He is now completing a master’s degree at Texas A&M in College Station with plans to pursue a doctoral degree in ecology and evolutionary biology at Rice University in Houston. Ford is also passionate about mentoring and helping his fellow disabled veterans. A father to an 11-year-old daughter, Jade, and 10-year-old son, Oliver, he looks forward to each having their own room in their new home.

U.S. Army Specialist Kisha Dorsey served her country proudly until the wear and tear of military life took its toll on her physically and forced her to retire from service. Today, Dorsey is a payroll administrator for Lone Star College in Houston. She is a single mother who cares for her two sons, Chase, age 16, and Noah, age 7, who was born with autism. Dorsey is excited to realize her dream of homeownership and provide her family with greater opportunity for generations to come.

