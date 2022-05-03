PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® Program Celebrates Military Appreciation Month with Milestone 75th Mortgage-Free Home for Injured U.S. Army Veteran in Dallas

After nearly a decade of giving back to our nation’s military heroes, national homebuilder PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program is proud to announce the construction of its milestone 75th mortgage-free home. Awarded to United States Army Sergeant David Speights, PulteGroup will break ground on the family’s new home in Dallas, Texas this week, as the Company marks the start of Military Appreciation Month.

"Our company’s Built to Honor program, that began in 2011 with a single home donated by our Dallas division, has grown into a national program through which we have now awarded 75 homes to deserving veterans and their families,” said PulteGroup President and CEO Ryan Marshall. "The Speights’ home represents a full-circle moment for us and the entire Dallas team, who paved the way for our Built to Honor program to become what it is today.”

In identifying the veteran for whom this momentous home will be built, PulteGroup’s Dallas division partnered with Building Homes for Heroes®, a national non-profit organization devoted to bringing renewed hope and service to injured veterans.

After touring Pulte’s Whitewing Trails community under the guise of a final interview in the selection process, Sergeant David Speights and his family were surprised by over 100 members of the Pulte team announcing the life-changing news that he had been awarded a new mortgage-free home.

"As soon as we met with Sergeant Speights and learned more about his heroic service in Afghanistan and life after the military, we knew he was the perfect person to receive this special home,” said Bryan Swindell, President of PulteGroup’s Dallas division. "Having already delivered five Built to Honor homes here in Dallas, we recognize the opportunity to say thank you to our nation’s heroes is always an honor and a privilege. Our team is proud to build and deliver the 75th home this fall, and excited to welcome the Speights family to the community just before the holiday season.”

