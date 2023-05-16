PUMA and Magnus Carlsen Introduce Clyde Chess – a Chess-inspired Iconic Sneaker

Global Sports company PUMA and Brand Ambassador Magnus Carlsen, the five-time Norwegian World Chess Champion and the highest-ranked chess player in the world, have teamed up to launch an iconic sneaker as a tribute to the game of chess. The collaboration features a new design based on PUMA's classic Clyde model, but with a chess-inspired twist.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005693/en/

PUMA and Brand Ambassador Magnus Carlsen, the five-time Norwegian World Chess Champion and the highest-ranked chess player in the world, have teamed up to launch an iconic sneaker as a tribute to the game of chess. (Photo: Business Wire)"/> PUMA and Brand Ambassador Magnus Carlsen, the five-time Norwegian World Chess Champion and the highest-ranked chess player in the world, have teamed up to launch an iconic sneaker as a tribute to the game of chess. (Photo: Business Wire)"/> Global Sports company PUMA and Brand Ambassador Magnus Carlsen, the five-time Norwegian World Chess Champion and the highest-ranked chess player in the world, have teamed up to launch an iconic sneaker as a tribute to the game of chess. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Magnus Carlsen x PUMA Clyde Chess sneakers are the perfect way for chess enthusiasts to express their passion for the game in a stylish and iconic way. With a design that captures the essence of chess, these sneakers are sure to become a staple in any chess player's wardrobe.

The new sneakers are made with a premium leather upper that features a chessboard inspired texture, giving them a unique and sophisticated look. The shoe also includes a contrasted suede form strip, a heel overlay with hairy texture, and a quarter PUMA logo with Magnus Signature in foil print.

"It’s an incredible honor to be part of the first chess-inspired sneaker that PUMA has ever made. I’m glad that with the Clyde, we chose a style with a rich culture and basketball heritage. It shows off my personality, combining my love of chess with my passion for basketball”, says Carlsen.

To further showcase their chess-inspired design, the sneakers come with a woven tongue label with PUMA branding and a chess figure. The shoes also feature chess figures as lace jewels in black and white colors. Additionally, the synthetic leather sock liner boasts a chess-themed design, with the king piece showcased on the right shoe and the queen piece on the left shoe. A second set of laces is included for added customization.

As part of the collaboration with Carlsen, PUMA is the official sports lifestyle partner of Chess.com’s Champions Chess Tour – a venture that connects the world of chess with sport performance through a full season of elite chess events.

The Magnus Carlsen x PUMA Clyde Chess sneaker will be released during the live Champions Chess Tour broadcast on May 22 with a limited quantity made available to purchase on puma.com.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005693/en/