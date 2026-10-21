PUMA Appoints Dennis Tao As Supervisory Board Chairman

(RTTNews) - PUMA SE (PUM.DE), a German athletic apparel and footwear corporation, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Dennis Tao as Chairman of its Supervisory Board, effective October 21.

The company said Tao will take over from Héloïse Temple-Boyer, whose tenure ended following the completion of the sale of Artémis SAS' stake in PUMA to ANTA Sports Products earlier this month.

Jeanne Huang was also appointed to the company's Supervisory Board, effective October 21.

Both appointments run until the company's Annual General Meeting in May 2027.

Tao is Head of M&A and Capital Markets at ANTA Sports Products and previously served on the Board of Directors of Amer Sports from 2019 to 2026.

Huang is CEO of PIPA International and previously held senior roles at ANTA and Nike.

Roland Krueger will serve as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee, succeeding Jean-Marc Duplaix.

PUMA SE is currently 3.02% higher at EUR 25.25 on the XETRA.