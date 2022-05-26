|
26.05.2022 23:05:00
Puma Biotechnology Announces Publication of Abstracts on Neratinib for the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced the publication of two abstracts on neratinib to be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The ASCO Annual Meeting will be held in person at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, and online from June 3 - 7, 2022. The corresponding abstracts of the two posters that Puma will be presenting are now live on the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting website. The full posters will be available on the Puma website following the presentations.
Full abstracts of the following posters are available online at: ASCO.org/abstracts.
Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
-
Abstract 4079: Targeting HER2 mutation-positive advanced biliary tract cancers with neratinib: final results from the phase 2 SUMMIT ‘basket’ trial
JJ Harding, S Piha-Paul, RH Shah, JM Cleary, D Quinn, I Braña, V Moreno, M Borad, S Loi, I Spanggaard, J Ford, D DiPrimeo, MF Berger, LD Eli, F Meric-Bernstam, DB Solit, GK Abou-Alfa
Presenter: James J. Harding, MD | Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Weill Cornell Medical College
Date/Time: June 4, 2022, at 9:00 am ET
Poster Session: Breast Cancer—Metastatic
-
Abstract 1028: Neratinib plus fulvestrant plus trastuzumab (N+F+T) for hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-negative, HER2-mutant metastatic breast cancer (MBC): Outcomes and biomarker analysis from the SUMMIT trial
K Jhaveri, JW Goldman, SA Hurvitz, A Guerrero-Zotano, N Unni, A Brufsky, H Park, J Waisman, ES Yang, I Spanggaard, S Reid, M Burkard, A Prat, S Loi, J Crown, A Hanker, C Ma, R Bose, LD Eli, H Wildiers
Presenter: Komal L. Jhaveri, FACP, MD | Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Date/Time: June 6, 2022, at 9:00 am ET
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.
Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at https://www.pumabiotechnology.com.
