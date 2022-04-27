Puma Biotechnology Announces Publication of Neratinib Abstract Titles for the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced the release of titles of abstracts on neratinib to be presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The ASCO Annual Meeting will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago and online from June 3-7. Posters will be available on Puma’s website following presentation.

Full abstracts of the following posters will be available online at https://conferences.asco.org/ on May 26.

Abstract 1028: Neratinib + fulvestrant + trastzuzumab (N+F+T) for hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-negative, HER2-mutant metastatic breast cancer (MBC): Outcomes and biomarker analysis from the SUMMIT trial

Presenter: Komal L. Jhaveri, FACP, MD | Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Abstract 4079: Targeting HER2 mutation-positive advanced biliary tract cancers with neratinib: Final results from the phase 2 SUMMIT ‘basket’ trial

Presenter: James J. Harding, MD | Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Weill Cornell Medical College

About Puma Biotechnology:

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. The Company in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to three drug candidates — PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in September 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at https://www.pumabiotechnology.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427006080/en/