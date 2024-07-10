PUMA Named Among "World’s Most Sustainable Companies” by TIME

Sports Company PUMA has been named in the "World’s Most Sustainable Companies” ranking by US news magazine TIME and Statista, which takes into account a company’s most important environmental data as well as its transparency and the assessment by external organizations.

PUMA was the best-ranked company in the Apparel, Footwear & Sporting Goods sector, scoring 73.02 out of 100 possible points.

"Being ranked among the most sustainable companies by such a prestigious publication is a great recognition of our FOREVER. BETTER. sustainability strategy, for which we achieved important milestones last year,” said Anne-Laure Descours, Chief Sourcing Officer at PUMA. "We will take this as an incentive to work even harder and continue to reduce our environmental footprint.”

PUMA has set itself 10 targets across different areas including climate, circularity and human rights. The company already reached two of these targets ahead of its 2025 schedule, including its Plastics and the Oceans target by eliminating plastic carrier bags from its owned and operated stores and through researching biodegradable plastic options. It also met its Human Rights target by training more than 220,000 factory workers on women’s empowerment and completely mapping human rights risks at its subcontractors and Tier 2 suppliers.

Earlier this year, PUMA announced that it had reached its science-based CO 2 reduction target seven years ahead of schedule and set a new, more ambitious climate target in line with what scientists say is necessary for global temperature increases to remain below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

PUMA has focused on introducing renewable electricity at its core suppliers, using product-materials that are less carbon intensive, opting for low-carbon shipping tariffs and investing in electric vehicles in its car fleet. For its owned and operated buildings, PUMA buys renewable energy tariffs and renewable energy attribute certificates. This month, the company opened a large PV installation at its global headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, which will cover a fifth of the building’s electricity needs.

The choice of materials used in PUMA’s products is also an integral part of its sustainability strategy. In 2023, the company produced eight out of ten PUMA products with a significant part of recycled and certified materials such as recycled polyester.

