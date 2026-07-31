PUMA Posts Narrower Net Loss In Q2; Confirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - PUMA (PUMG.DE, PUM.DE) reported a consolidated net loss of 72.8 million euros for the second quarter of 2026, compared to a loss of 247.0 million euros, a year ago. Loss per share was 0.49 euros, compared to a loss of 1.67 euros, last year. Operating result or EBIT totaled a loss of 53.1 million euros, improving from a loss of 109.1 million euros, prior year. Adjusted operating result or EBIT was a loss of 41.9 million euros, compared to a loss of 24.5 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBIT, excluding one-time effects, decreased 71.4% mainly due to lower sales, despite the substantially higher gross margin. Sales declined 9.7% year-over-year to 1.69 billion euros from 1.87 billion euros, prior year. Sales were down 9.4% currency adjusted due to reset measures and softer consumer demand in key regions.

For the six-month period, adjusted operating profit declined to 22.5 million euros from 36.9 million euros, prior year. For the six-month period ending June 2026, sales totaled 3.55 billion euros, down 7.9% from 3.86 billion euros in the comparable period.

The Group confirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook. Operating result or EBIT is projected between a loss of 50 million euros and a loss of 150 million euros. Currency-adjusted sales are expected to decline in the low- to mid-single-digit percentage range.

At last close, Puma SE shares were trading on the Xetra exchange at 28.20 euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.