PUMA Q4 Net Profit Down, EBIT Climbs; Maintains Dividend; Sees Growth In FY24

(RTTNews) - PUMA SE (PMMAF.PK), a German maker of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories, reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income decreased 42.3 percent to 0.8 million euros from last year's 1.4 million euros. Earnings per share amounted to 0.01 euro, same as last year.

The decline in net income mainly reflected weak financial result.

The operating result or EBIT, a key earnings metric, however, climbed 133 percent to 94.4 million euros from last year's 40.5 million euros. The improvement was achieved through the gross profit margin and strict cost discipline. The EBIT margin improved to 4.8 percent from prior year's 1.8 percent.

PUMA's Group sales decreased 9.8 percent to 1.98 billion euros. At constant currency, sales fell 4 percent.

Further, the Management and Supervisory Boards would propose a dividend of 0.82 euro per share for 2023 to the Annual General Meeting on May 22, same as last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, PUMA expects to achieve mid-single-digit currency-adjusted sales growth and an improved EBIT in the range of 620 million euros to 700 million euros.

The company expects net income to change in 2024 in line with the operating result. Last year's net income was 304.9 million euros and EBIT was 622 million euros.

