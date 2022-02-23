|
23.02.2022 08:31:15
PUMA Q4 Operating Result Rises; Sales Up 14.3% Currency Adjusted
(RTTNews) - PUMA (PMMAF.PK) reported that its fourth quarter net earnings decreased to 7.9 million euros from 24.7 million euros, prior year, due to a lower financial result and a negative impact attributable to non-controlling interests. Earnings per share decreased to 0.05 euros from 0.16 euros. Operating result (EBIT) improved to 65 million euros from 63 million euros. Sales increased by 14.3% currency adjusted to 1.77 billion euros, or up 16.2% reported.
Full year 2021 net earnings increased to 309.6 million euros from 78.9 million euros, last year. Earnings per share increased to 2.07 euros from 0.53 euros. Operating result (EBIT) improved to 557 million euros from 209 million euros. Full year sales increased by 31.7% currency adjusted to 6.80 billion euros, or up 30.0% reported. The company said the very strong sales development was driven by double-digit growth rates in all regions and product divisions.
PUMA expects a strong currency-adjusted sales growth of at least ten percent in the financial year 2022. The company anticipates operating result (EBIT) to be in a range of 600 million euros and 700 million euros, and net earnings to improve correspondingly.
