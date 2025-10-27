27.10.2025 15:56:27

PUMA Reorganizes Brand Marketing Operations, Names Maria Valdes Chief Brand Officer

(RTTNews) - Sports apparel company PUMA Monday announced a reorganization of its Brand Marketing operations to create a new structure that will include Product Creation, Innovation, Go-to-Market, and Brand Marketing.

As part of the change, Maria Valdes, formerly Chief Product Officer, has been appointed Chief Brand Officer, joining the Management Board to lead the newly integrated division.

"With our amazing Archive and cutting-edge performance products, we have a clear opportunity to tell stories that resonate, but PUMA's previous approach was too fragmented," said Arthur Hoeld, CEO of PUMA. "By aligning storytelling with product creation, we will strengthen our product icons and sharpen PUMA's competitive positioning."

Under the new structure, Valdes will oversee Brand Marketing, Product, Creative Direction, Innovation, and Go-to-Market, while Sports Marketing will be separated and report directly to CEO Hoeld.

The organizational changes take effect immediately.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Zinsentscheid: ATX fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei mit Rekordhoch -- Feiertag in Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist zur Wochenmitte ein leichtes Plus zu sehen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt nicht recht vom Fleck kommt. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch teilweise große Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen