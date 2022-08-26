PUMA Signs Mutaz Essa Barshim, One of the Most Successful High Jumpers of All Time

Sports company PUMA has signed Qatari athlete Mutaz Essa Barshim, one of the most successful high jumpers of all time, who will wear the company’s performance products starting at the Diamond League Meeting in Lausanne.

With three World Championships and an Olympic Gold to his name, Barshim has already won everything there is to win in his sport. At the World Championships in Eugene this year, he successfully defended his title and showed he is still on top of his game.

"We are so happy to welcome Mutaz to our PUMA Family,” said Pascal Rolling, Head of Sports Marketing. "He is an incredibly talented athlete, and his charm and sportsmanship has done much to promote athletics across the globe.”

Famously, Barshim and Italian PUMA athlete Gianmarco Tamberi decided to share the Gold at the Olympic Games in Tokyo after jumping the same height, creating memorable moments of fairness and comradery.

Barshim’s personal best of 2.43 meters is the Asian Record and the second-highest jump of all time. At PUMA, Barshim is part of a group of world-class athletes such as 400m hurdles World Record Holder Karsten Warholm, pole vault World Record Holder Armand "Mondo” Duplantis and Jamaican sprinters Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

