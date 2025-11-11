11.11.2025 16:53:13

PUMA Transitions To Licensing Deal Structure With United Legwear Company, Stock Climbs

(RTTNews) - PUMA SE (PUMSY.PK), Tuesday announced its decision to shift to a licensing agreement structure with its long-term partner United Legwear Company LLC, allowing the latter to sell the company's branded products in the U.S. and Canada.

The change, which already took effect on November 1, 2025, will allow United Legwear to sell PUMA products, mainly socks and underwear, but also including children's apparel and accessories.

The strategic move highlights PUMA's strategic initiative to reduce complexity within its operating model in North America and sharpen the focus on its core business in the region.

This transition to a licensing model from a business partnership would help PUMA to create a leaner, more efficient business model while maintaining a strong brand presence in these categories via its valued long-term licensing partner.

As a results of this decision, PUMA United will be classified as a discontinued operation in PUMA's financial reporting from November of 2025 onwards.

Currently, PUMA is climbing 5.43 percent, to $1.94 on the OTC Markets.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ende des US-Shutdowns in Sicht: ATX mit Rückenwind -- DAX erneut mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich ebenfalls mit Aufschlägen. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich leicht aufwärts.
