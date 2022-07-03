|
Pump action? UK motorists await report on painful petrol prices
The regulator will rule on whether a 5p cut in duty has been passed on – but there are still many factors driving costs upDarren Briggs was queueing to pay at his local Shell garage in Pembrokeshire when his blood began to boil. An irate holidaymaker was accusing the retailer of ripping him off on the price of petrol, which was apparently 15p cheaper at a Tesco near home in Birmingham.Briggs, who owns the petrol station operator Ascona, couldn’t help but step in. “I explained to him that there are varying time lags on the pricing of fuel depending on different retailers’ contracts. It was a lightbulb moment for him,” says Briggs. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
