Pump it up: UK householders on ditching their gas central heating

Climate crisis and high fossil fuel prices motivated some to invest in heat pumps – how did their first winter go?The return of warmer weather could not have come soon enough for households worried about energy bills. For others, the change of season marks the end of their first winter without relying on gas for their heating.A small number of homes have installed heat pumps, which use electricity to channel warmth from the ground or the air into the home, and could play a major role in cutting carbon emissions from Britain's homes. The government wants to see 600,000 installed a year to help meet the UK's climate targets, but the response from the wider public has been tepid at best.