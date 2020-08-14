PupDefense, the Naples Cane Toad Repellent Success Story makes it move into retail stores

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "If you know our brand story, you know that we are all about helping dog owners to protect their best friend and supporting the local business community. For this reason we are not targeting big chains but rather want to partner with small mom and pop pet stores and owner operated franchises," said Co-Founder Patrick Corignolo.

PupDefense was developed after one Co-Founder's Golden Retriever caught a Cane Toad in his backyard in Naples, FL.

"I immediately looked for solutions on the market and when I wasn't able to find one, I took matters into my own hands. I found a local pest control company (CPC) that had the experience, knowledge and capabilities to develop the product I needed. Once I had a working solution, more and more friends wanted to try it to protect their own dogs. That's when Patrick and I decided to make it a little side business," said Co-Founder Andy Kunz.

The little side business grew rapidly and now has customers all over Florida, and has even hired two sales people to help with the retail statewide.

"We don't think success is an accident. We saw a challenge almost every dog owner in Florida faces, and provide a solution that not only helps solve the problem but can help save your dog's life. You can't put a price tag on that! In addition, we were now able to hire people during a pandemic when many people lost their jobs. That's what small businesses and supporting the local community is all about." said Patrick Corignolo.

Until recently PupDefense was sold solely as liquid spray, which needed to be reapplied every month. Today, PupDefense comes in a granular version, which lasts twice as long and can withstand the heavy Florida rain.

"We listen to our customers' feedback and improve the product accordingly. That's why we changed from liquid to granular," said Luke Hall the President of Certified Pest Control of Naples, the company that manufactures PupDefense. "When Andy and I first talked about the idea to create a product that specifically helps with Cane Toads, I knew we were on to something, however it has grown larger than anyone could have imagined," said Luke Hall. Certified Pest Control now offers people and HOA's the option to have PupDefense applied professionally by its crew.

The company's move into retail stores is driven by shipping costs. "Shipping gallons of granules isn't cheap and we want to save our customers that money, as well as simultaneously drive business into local small businesses that suffer from COVID related decreases in foot traffic. It's a win-win-win," said Andy Kunz.

The first local store carrying PupDefense is Goodness for Pets. A local Naples pet store that has been open for over 15 years. "We specialize in all natural pet products and are thrilled to be able to offer our customers a natural solution for dealing with the very real Cane Toad problem here!" said owner Sharon Seevers.

About PupDefense

PupDefense is a specifically developed and tested organic Cane Toad deterrent. Cane Toads have large glands on their back that produce a bufotoxin. This toxic substance is released as a defense mechanism and can severely injure or even kill your dog when it licks or bites the toad. PupDefense is safe for pets, humans, and plants.

