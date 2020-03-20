PURA Announces EVERx CBD Beverage as Best Seller on USMJ eCommerce Site

DALLAS, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today reported that the company's EVERx CBD Sports Water is a best seller right now on the North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) www.USMJ.com eCommerce site. Multiple reports are out right now indicating that cannabis sales are up in the midst of the increasing Corona Crisis isolation being experienced by much of the U.S. population. USMJ has a variety of CBD products available for sale on the www.USMJ.com website and is offering various sale incentives at this time.

