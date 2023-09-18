18.09.2023 18:51:06

Purchase and transfer of securities by Elderstreet Investments Limited

Molten Ventures VCT plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Purchase and transfer of securities by Elderstreet Investments Limited
18 September 2023

Molten Ventures VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that its investment manager and the promoter of its last offer for subscription ("Offer”), Elderstreet Investments Limited, purchased 29,895 shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company in order to remedy an administrative error that occurred in respect of the Offer earlier this year whereby a discount to the promoter fee was not provided at the agreed level to a number of investors. These shares have subsequently been transferred to the investors impacted by the error such that they have now received the correct number of shares under the Offer.

The shares were purchased at an aggregate cost of £14,855, equivalent to 49.69p per share, which is equal to the price at which shares the last share buyback undertaken by the Company. The shares were purchased from a shareholder who was seeking to sell shares.

This transaction is a small transaction under Listing Rule 11 Annex 1.1 to which the related party transaction rules do not apply.

For further enquiries, please contact:
Grant Whitehouse
Company Secretary
020 7630 4333


