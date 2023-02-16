|
16.02.2023 18:05:00
Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company”) announces that on 16 February 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 432,226 ordinary shares of 0.01p each at a price of 58.5p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 164,030,220 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Octopus Second AIM VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Octopus Second AIM VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Octopus Second AIM VCT PLC
|0,58
|-1,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.