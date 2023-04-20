Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.04.2023 18:00:00

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company”) announces that on 20 April 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 442,177 ordinary shares of 0.01p each at a price of 55.6p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 162,856,187 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

 

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17

 


