27.04.2023 08:00:00
Purchase of own securities and total voting rights
Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company”)
Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 26 April 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 19,280,092 Ordinary shares at a price of 73.4779?p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 1,537,566,920 Ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
