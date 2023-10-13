Octopus Titan VCT plc

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 12 October 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation ?11,992,329 Ordinary shares at a price of 64.9918p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 1,536,297,995 Ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

