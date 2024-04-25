|
25.04.2024 17:05:00
Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 25 April 2024 the Company purchased for cancellation 504,889 ordinary shares of 0.01p each at a price of 47.27p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 183,634,058 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Octopus Second AIM VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Octopus Second AIM VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Octopus Second AIM VCT PLC
|0,47
|-1,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Donnerstag nach. Der Wall Street-Handel notiert am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.