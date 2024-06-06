|
06.06.2024 17:20:00
Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights
Octopus Titan VCT plc
Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights
Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 6 June 2024 the Company purchased for cancellation 24,254,154 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 57.6734p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 1,666,741,092 Ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
