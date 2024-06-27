|
Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights
Octopus Apollo VCT plc
Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights
Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 26 June 2024 the Company purchased for cancellation ?3,792,273 ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 47.27p per share.
The following Director was included within the share cancellation and cancelled shares at a price per share of 47.27p:
|No. of Shares
|Current Holding
|Percentage of Issued Share Capital
|Murray Steele
|54,451
|423,426
|0.05
Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 840,061,626 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
