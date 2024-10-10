|
10.10.2024 17:30:00
Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights
Octopus AIM VCT plc
Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 10 October 2024 the Company purchased for cancellation 628,786 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 52.4p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 204,596,854 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
