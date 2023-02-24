|
24.02.2023 19:00:00
Purchase of securities by Octopus Investments Nominees Limited
Octopus Titan VCT plc
Purchase of securities by Octopus Investments Nominees Limited
Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that Octopus Investments Nominees Limited (‘OINL’), part of the Octopus Group, has purchased (the ‘Share Purchase’) 112,015 shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company (‘Shares’). The aggregate cost of the Share Purchase was £95,381. The Share Purchase relates to (i) 105,633 shares purchased at a price per Share of 84.9p from shareholders who submitted requests to sell the Shares as part of the Company’s share buy back on 22 December 2022 (the ‘Share Buy Back’), but due to administrative issues were unable to be included in the Share Buy Back. OINL has purchased these Shares to ensure that these shareholders are not disadvantaged as a result of the administrative issues and these shareholders will receive the same monies as if they had participated in the Share Buy Back and (ii) 6,382 Shares purchased at a price per Share of 89.3p from shareholders to correct administrative issues in connection with the Company's allotment on 22 December 2022 pursuant to its dividend reinvestment scheme (‘DRIS’). OINL has purchased these Shares to ensure that these shareholders are not disadvantaged as a result of the administrative issues and these shareholders will receive the same monies as if they had participated in the relevant dividend payment and not the DRIS.
Where OINL purchases shares in the Company in these instances, the beneficial owner of the shares is Octopus Investments Limited ('OIL'). OIL takes on the risk or benefit of movements in the Company’s net asset value (‘NAV’), such and will always take on any loss with a downward movement to the price at which the shares were taken on. Where there is a gain, and given the financial risk taken on by OIL in taking on these shares, OIL will also take any profit, however due to costs, OIL is unlikely to make an overall gain when selling shares back to the Company at the next buyback, from any upward movement in NAV per share, especially where the transaction involves a small number of shares.
Subject to available distributable reserves and cash, and regulations, the Company proposes to purchase, for cancellation, the Shares from OINL in accordance with its share buy back policy, as part of the next buy back expected to be in April 2023, at a price reflecting a discount of up to 5 per cent of the then latest published net asset value per share in accordance with the terms of its stated buy back policy.
These arrangements constitute a smaller related party transaction under Listing Rule 11.1.10R.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Octopus Titan VCT 2 PLC
|0,82
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.