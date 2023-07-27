|
27.07.2023 18:30:00
Purchase of securities by Octopus Investments Nominees Limited
Octopus Apollo VCT plc
Purchase of securities by Octopus Investments Nominees Limited
Octopus Apollo VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that Octopus Investments Nominees Limited (‘OINL’), part of the Octopus Group, has purchased (the ‘Share Purchase’) 315 shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company (‘Shares’). The aggregate cost of the Share Purchase was £163.49. The Shares were purchased at a price per Share of 51.9p.
The Share Purchase follows the allotment of shares that took place on 7 July 2023 in connection with a rebate of adviser charges relating to deceased shareholders.
Subject to available distributable reserves, cash, and regulations, the Company proposes to purchase, for cancellation, the Shares from OINL in accordance with its share buy back policy, as part of the next buy back expected to be in November 2023, at a price reflecting a discount of up to 5 per cent of the then latest published net asset value per share in accordance with the terms of its stated buy back policy.
Where OINL takes on the risk or benefit of movements in the Company’s net asset value (‘NAV’), such as in this instance, OINL will always take on any loss arising from a downward movement relative to the price at which the Shares were acquired. Where there is a gain, given the financial risk taken on by OINL in acquiring these Shares, OINL will also take any profit.
These arrangements constitute a smaller related party transaction under Listing Rule 11.1.10R.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Octopus Apollo VCT PLC
|0,48
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.