Pure Aqua Builds Industrial Desalination Systems for Saudi Arabia

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S.-based Pure Aqua has designed and manufactured two desalination systems that produce a total of 3,600 m3/day and are capable of handling extremely high TDS (up to 45,000mg/l). Our industrial water treatment systems incorporate the usage of high-rejection RO technology, energy recovery and advanced PLC control systems. The benefits that our systems provide are high dependability, productivity, and high-quality product water at minimal operating cost.

Pure Aqua offers a wide range of industrial water treatment systems to water-scarce countries such as Saudi Arabia.

Our engineering team takes a great deal of time and effort into manufacturing state-of-the-art systems with maximum efficiency. Precision and secure design of our desalination units ensure the safety and long-term equipment life of the membranes and overall system performance.

Pure Aqua manufactures pre-engineered and customized water purification systems including:

Brackish and seawater reverse osmosis

Containerized water treatment solutions

Ultrafiltration

Cartridge and automatic media filters

Ion exchange and water softeners

All our systems are engineered and manufactured in the USA.

Industrial Desalination Systems for Saudi Arabia

