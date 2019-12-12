12.12.2019 00:15:00

Pure Aqua Builds Industrial Desalination Systems for Saudi Arabia

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S.-based Pure Aqua has designed and manufactured two desalination systems that produce a total of 3,600 m3/day and are capable of handling extremely high TDS (up to 45,000mg/l). Our industrial water treatment systems incorporate the usage of high-rejection RO technology, energy recovery and advanced PLC control systems. The benefits that our systems provide are high dependability, productivity, and high-quality product water at minimal operating cost. 

Pure Aqua offers a wide range of industrial water treatment systems to water-scarce countries such as Saudi Arabia.

Our engineering team takes a great deal of time and effort into manufacturing state-of-the-art systems with maximum efficiency. Precision and secure design of our desalination units ensure the safety and long-term equipment life of the membranes and overall system performance.

Pure Aqua manufactures pre-engineered and customized water purification systems including:

  • Brackish and seawater reverse osmosis
  • Containerized water treatment solutions
  • Ultrafiltration
  • Cartridge and automatic media filters
  • Ion exchange and water softeners

All our systems are engineered and manufactured in the USA.

Media Contact:
Maher Aghasi
Phone: 714.432.9996 
Email: sales@pureaqua.com

Related Images

industrial-desalination-systems.jpg
Industrial Desalination Systems for Saudi Arabia
Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-aqua-builds-industrial-desalination-systems-for-saudi-arabia-300973636.html

SOURCE Pure Aqua, Inc.

