Pure Barre Fitness Studio Giving Back - Offering Free Virtual "Quarantone" Work Outs To Help People Stay Fit

WHY:

To engage clients in an innovative way during the Chicago lockdown, Pure Barre West Loop and Fulton Market owner Susan Rothman and her team are providing live stream classes for active members. Because of the positive feedback from her clients, Rothman decided to offer free work outs for people who are under lockdown and need an outlet for exercise. "Quarantoning" motivates people to get off the couch or away from their work from home station and get moving. It provides a mental and physical break and a sense of community.