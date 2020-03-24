|
Pure Barre Fitness Studio Giving Back - Offering Free Virtual "Quarantone" Work Outs To Help People Stay Fit
CHICAGO, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Pure Barre West Loop and Fulton Market are turning quarantining into "quarantoning" by providing free daily 10-minute work outs live over Instagram. (@purebarrewestloop)
PHOTO-OP:
Instructor will be filmed teaching a virtual work out; also opportunity to get photos/video of community member taking the class in a home setting.
WHEN:
11 a.m., every day thru mid-April with possible extension (videos stay up for 24 hours)
WHERE:
Pure Barre West Loop, 1170 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL 60607
WHY:
To engage clients in an innovative way during the Chicago lockdown, Pure Barre West Loop and Fulton Market owner Susan Rothman and her team are providing live stream classes for active members. Because of the positive feedback from her clients, Rothman decided to offer free work outs for people who are under lockdown and need an outlet for exercise. "Quarantoning" motivates people to get off the couch or away from their work from home station and get moving. It provides a mental and physical break and a sense of community.
