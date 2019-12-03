Pure Gold and Silver Collector Coins Struck for First Time at the Royal Canadian Mint's Winnipeg Facility

WINNIPEG, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - For the first time since it opened its doors 43 years ago, the Royal Canadian Mint's Winnipeg facility has struck pure gold and fine silver numismatic coins. These special collectibles are the product of a unique marriage of expertise between Winnipeg and Ottawa employees who joined forces to create "made in Manitoba" tributes to the Mint's world-renowned Maple Leaf bullion coins.

Customers can now acquire the 2020 $5 Fine Silver Coin – Silver Maple Leaf and the 2020 $50 Pure Gold Coin – Gold Maple Leaf with a 'W' mint mark as of today. Featuring the iconic Walter Ott-designed Sugar Maple leaf on their reverses, and a burnished finish that gives them an uncommonly matte appearance, these 2020-dated coins are limited to mintages of 10,000 for the silver edition, and 400 for the gold.

Other coins available in the Mint's final numismatic offering of the year include:

The 2020 $30 Fine Silver Coin – Predator and Prey: Snowy Owl and Greater White-Fronted Geese, from the Golden Reflections series, designed by W. Allan Hancock ;

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product are available on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Coin images are accessible here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada,

1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at Royal Canadian Mint boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

