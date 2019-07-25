PURE Insurance Named One of Fortune's 2019 Best Workplaces in New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PURE Group of Insurance Companies, which includes Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE), the policyholder-owned property and casualty insurer designed for high net worth individuals and families, announced today that it has been named one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune and Great Place to Work®.

"We believe a great member experience starts with a great employee experience," said Katherine Richardson, Chief Human Resources Officer at the PURE Group of Insurance Companies. "PURE places significant emphasis on workplace culture and providing an environment where employees feel empowered, appreciated, and rewarded. We are pleased to once again be recognized by Fortune and Great Place, and feel it is a reflection of strong employee engagement and our dedication to workplace culture."

More than 70,000 employees from companies across New York State and the New York metropolitan area provided input to this year's Best Workplaces in New York list including feedback on their company's culture, leadership, benefits and other crucial factors in an outstanding employee experience. Rankings are based on employees' responses to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

PURE earned the No. 14 spot on this year's list, jumping from No. 21 in 2018. PURE was also ranked among the Best Workplaces in New York in 2017.

"New York's diverse industry and career options are hugely attractive to job seekers," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like PURE stand out from the crowd, intentionally growing their businesses by creating great places to work for all."

The Best Workplaces in New York list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

To learn more about PURE Insurance, please visit pureinsurance.com.

About PURE:

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE) is a policyholder-owned insurer dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth individuals and families. PURE provides customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud to nearly 90,000 responsible, high net worth families throughout the U.S. Inspired by some of the finest policyholder-owned companies, PURE emphasizes alignment of interests and transparency. PURE's low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management all contribute to highly competitive rates and a Financial Strength Rating of "A" (Excellent) from A.M. Best. In return for a fee, PURE Risk Management, LLC acts as Attorney-in-Fact for PURE.

For more information or to find a local broker, visit pureinsurance.com. You can follow PURE on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About the Best Workplaces in New York list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 70,000 employees working in the New York state and metro areas at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

Contact: Kristin Piccini

TEL: (914) 992-0053

kpiccini@pureinsurance.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-insurance-named-one-of-fortunes-2019-best-workplaces-in-new-york-300891190.html

SOURCE The PURE Group of Insurance Companies