Pure Storage Announces Kevan Krysler as New Chief Financial Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions leader that helps innovators build a better world with data, today announced that Kevan Krysler will join the company as CFO in early December, reporting to Chairman and CEO, Charles Giancarlo.

"Kevan is extremely accomplished in heading up financial strategies and driving performance for enterprise IT companies," said Giancarlo. "He brings the right mix of skills, experience and savvy to enable Pure to accomplish our ambitious financial and growth goals."

Krysler joins Pure from VMware, where he has served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to VMware, he was a partner with KPMG, where he served both multi-national and emerging software and technology companies.

"I admire Pure's ability to differentiate themselves based on their customer-focused culture and dedication to providing an effortless modern data experience," said Krysler. "I look forward to joining this team and building on the momentum of driving scale and revenue growth."

