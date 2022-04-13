Pure Storage FlashBlade Tames Unstructured Data Challenges for Autonomous Travel Solutions

More than 10 leading autonomous vehicle software development companies rely on Pure to accelerate innovation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, is empowering autonomous travel software solutions to meet the highly parallel, multi-dimensional performance demands of modern unstructured data.

The world's cutting-edge industries rely on massive amounts of data for everything from training artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerating time-to-market. With more than 10 of the leading autonomous vehicle software development companies relying on it, FlashBlade is the platform of choice for companies tackling the most challenging machine-generated unstructured data requirements.

FlashBlade allows organizations to satisfy the demands of modern applications and unstructured data with a flexible, unified fast file and object platform while enabling simple, non-disruptive IT operations, delivering outstanding performance, while increasing efficiency, productivity, and cost savings.

Pure's business in this industry has reached an all-time high, as autonomous vehicle companies deploy FlashBlade to store autopilot engineering data and enhance workflows. Customer examples include:

A major ride-share company is using FlashBlade to take a new approach to training its automated vehicle systems. Rather than using real videos of cars on the road to train its AV, it will store images from games to simulate city streets. FlashBlade will power this pilot program as the company grows its footprint across other cities.

A robotics company that develops autonomous driverless delivery vehicles is leveraging FlashBlade's simple design, ease of use, and unequaled reliability to help the company scale while storing the critical data that powers its autonomous vehicles.

A leading electric vehicle company with one of the most demanding workflows from an engineering perspective is housing critical engineering data on FlashBlade to improve response time, to scale, and to drive faster time to market, while reducing overall rack space utilization.

Pure is a vendor of choice within this industry because it has engineered the most advanced all-flash storage solution for consolidating data; modernizing storage in a way that fosters scalability and enhances performance. FlashBlade increases productivity by reducing latency, and by providing a significant reduction in rack space consumption, organizations are also able to reduce their space, power, and cooling costs.

