Pure Storage Recognizes Customers Driving Innovation in Second Annual Breakthrough Awards Program

Six customers honored at Pure//Accelerate techfest22 as leaders in their use of Pure among 10,000+ global customers

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Pure//Accelerate® techfest22, Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced the winners of its second annual Pure Storage Breakthrough Awards. The Awards recognize Pure customers displaying extraordinary innovation, creativity, business breakthroughs and overarching success using Pure's portfolio of offerings.

Customers including Barclays, Folding@home, Ford Motor Company, KDDI, Mississippi Department of Revenue (DOR), and SiriusXM were selected among more than 10,000 of Pure's global customers as leaders across four core categories: G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time), Cloud Champion, Data Warrior, and Pure Good.

"Our customers continue to impress us year after year with their commitment to technological innovation. Even with the unpredictable challenges that have surfaced over the last two years, customers continued to demonstrate resilience and creativity, with a heavy focus on global sustainability initiatives. We congratulate the winners of our second annual Breakthrough Awards Program at this year's Pure//Accelerate techfest22 for their strategic implementation of Pure's growing portfolio, and for their incredible dedication to success." – Joe Pinto, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Pure Storage

This year's award recipients include:

Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) - North America - SiriusXM: G.O.A.T.s use Pure's portfolio of offerings in innovative ways to help customers thrive. In 2019, SiriusXM moved 100% of its enterprise workloads to Pure. Today, a combination of Pure's FlashArray™//X, FlashArray//C, and FlashBlade® support all of SiriusXM's mission-critical enterprise application and database platforms, ensuring that its 150 million listeners can tune into sports, talk radio or music anytime, anywhere, without interruption.

Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) - EMEA - Barclays: Barclays offers consumer, corporate and investment services to millions of customers and clients across the globe, including always-on financial services via its online properties and mobile app. To ensure a high level of availability, Barclays uses Pure's FlashArray, with Evergreen™//Forever and Evergreen//One subscriptions to support workloads that include many of its primary applications and databases, ultimately helping the company achieve over a 99.9999% storage uptime rate over the last seven years.

Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) - APJ - KDDI : Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan , KDDI is a global Fortune 500 company and one of the largest telecommunications providers in Asia . Pure is supporting part of its always-on infrastructure with 99.999% availability. With FlashArray and FlashBlade, KDDI has succeeded in tripling I/O performance, doubling the data efficiency, and reducing maintenance-related operational costs by 75%.

Cloud Champion - Ford Motor Company: Cloud champions support their organization's cloud strategy with Pure's Evergreen//One, Cloud Block Store™, or Portworx® offerings. As cars morph into the ultimate consumer gadget, Ford is leveraging Portworx Enterprise to manage persistent storage for cloud-native applications running on Kubernetes. A cornerstone of its application development stack, this strategy is manifested in offerings that Ford employees, drivers and dealers rely on every day. As a result, Ford has modernized its fleet of applications – accelerating the pace of innovation and achieving unrivaled cost savings and scalability.

Data Warrior - Mississippi Department of Revenue (DOR): Data Warriors demonstrate creativity in using data and technology to drive breakthroughs and support innovation. The Mississippi DOR plays a critical role in funding state services, collecting more than $9 billion in annual revenue from various citizen services. Since moving to Pure and Cisco's joint solution, FlashStack, performance has more than doubled, saving the DOR a combined 39.5 hours of staff time every day. Additionally, FlashBlade has enabled the DOR to accelerate backups of its databases, preventing data loss and protecting critical information.

Pure Good - Folding@home: Early on in the pandemic, over 1 million citizen scientists donated their computing power to Folding@home, a distributed computing project, with the goal of helping develop new therapeutics – creating the most powerful supercomputer on the planet. Using a FlashBlade donated by Pure, Folding@home was able to massively scale capacity, boost performance, and process data faster for scientists. Amid the pandemic, Folding@home generated and managed over 0.1 seconds of simulation data – 100,000 times more data than usual, ingesting about six terabytes of data per hour, with the help of Pure.

Hear from the Breakthrough Awards winners:

"Our goal was to switch to Pure without anyone noticing. We achieved this in spades, gaining unprecedented performance, resiliency, and visibility. Frankly, managing storage has never been easier, and the business is better for it." – Jeff Bethke, VP of IT Infrastructure Services, SiriusXM

"To support our current volume of data, we would have needed substantially more gear from our previous storage vendor, which was simply a non-starter. Barclays has an ambition to become a net-zero bank by 2050. We need to partner with like-minded organizations that are not only disruptors in their markets but take their environmental responsibilities seriously. Pure is very much aligned with Barclays on this front." – Eugene Tang, Global Block Storage Product Manager, Barclays

"In order to support our customers' digital transformation projects, it is important to increase the value of their experience. We chose Pure Storage because I/O performance is a part that customers directly experience. Also, as a telecom and cloud provider, our customers depend on us to provide them with a highly reliable platform and services, especially as both public and private cloud demand continues to grow. While we spent most of our time fixing issues with our previous storage infrastructure, with Pure Storage, our team can now focus on more strategic work for our customers." – Yusuke Okano, Expert, KDDI

"We invested in Portworx Enterprise as a key pillar of our containerization strategy because it delivers fast and reliable container storage that eliminates barriers to innovation." – Satish Puranam, Technical Leader - Cloud, Ford

"An application, without its data, is not much of an application. FlashBlade is the big hammer in our toolbox, enabling us to quickly access data and achieve a level of built-in protection that we could never achieve with other solutions." – Mike Deehan, Enterprise Architect, Mississippi Department of Revenue

"By separating our capacity from compute, we're able to get more out of our compute resources, which gives us the ability to ask questions at an unprecedented scale. It's as if FlashBlade was purpose- built for the Folding@home mission." – Dr. Greg Bowman, Director, Folding@home

