PURECARS HAS BEEN NAMED A 2022 GOOGLE PREMIER PARTNER

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based PureCars, a leading provider of digital marketing technology and services for automotive dealers, has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program.

PureCars is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program. This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

"Today's automotive landscape requires digital advertising technology and resources that help dealers truly capitalize on changing consumer behaviors and evolving industry challenges," said Jeff Ranalli, President of PureCars. "Achieving Google Premier Partner status is a true testament to the industry-leading technology and superior support that PureCars provides retailers across North America, and it also demonstrates the significant value we deliver, and the profit-producing results our dealer partners realize."

Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program.

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the U.S. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online," said Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing.

PureCars' best-in-class tech optimizes media buys to achieve lower ad costs per unit sold and per RO, resulting in increased profitability for dealerships. It also offers credit-first payment technology that converts shoppers earlier in the buying process, further reducing advertising costs for dealerships while providing an improved buying experience for their customers. Explore the full range of offerings on www.PureCars.com.

About PureCars

Since 2007, PureCars has helped thousands of dealers improve their advertising effectiveness, lower ad costs per unit sold and per repair order. Through our unique combination of advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising and market analytics, we provide dealers and partners with best-in-class solutions that increase efficiency and profitability. We are a certified digital provider for 15 OEMs in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, compliant with 40+ brands and serve 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America.

