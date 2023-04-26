|
PureCycle Technologies Schedules First Quarter 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. ET
ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, to provide an update on recent corporate developments. A press release discussing such developments and other activity from the first quarter will be provided prior to the conference call.
First Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details
Date:
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Time:
4:00 p.m. ET
Participant Registration:
Please register for the conference call using the above link in advance of the call start time. The webcast platform will register your name and organization as well as provide a dial-in number and a unique access pin. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact PureCycle Investor Relations at (689) 233-3595. For participants interested in a listen-only webcast Click Here.
During prepared remarks, management will try to answer investor questions submitted in advance. To submit a question, please send an email to investorquestion@purecycle.com.
The conference call will have a live Q&A session and will be available for replay here and on the Company's website at www.purecycle.com. A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day through May 8, 2024.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented solvent-driven purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as No. 5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process is designed to remove color, odor, and other impurities from No. 5 plastic waste resulting in an ultra-pure recycled (UPR) plastic that can be recycled and reused over and over again, changing our relationship with plastic. www.purecycle.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Charles Place
cplace@purecycle.com
689.233.3595
Media Contact:
Christian Bruey
cbruey@purecycle.com
352.745.6120
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purecycle-technologies-schedules-first-quarter-2023-corporate-update-conference-call-for-tuesday-may-9-2023-at-400-pm-et-301808717.html
SOURCE PureCycle Technologies
