PureSoftware wins the Automation Anywhere Best Consulting Partner Award 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSoftware, a next-gen software product, and services company, has been named the Automation Anywhere Partner of the Year 2021 in the category of Best Consulting Partner in the ASEAN region. Automation Anywhere presented the Global Partners awards to recognize worldwide partners for their dedication towards delivering solutions and services that customers rely on to automate their businesses intelligently.

The consulting partner of the year award is a testament to PureSoftware's vision and leadership in the intelligent automation consultation space and its dedication towards delivering delightful customer experiences.

PureSoftware is an Automation Anywhere Partner helping them achieve outstanding performance and customer success. Its robust technical capabilities and RPA consulting expertise enabled accelerated repeatable customer success for Automation Anywhere throughout a unique year.

"We value our partnership with Automation Anywhere," says Sameer Jain, Chief Business Officer at PureSoftware. "We feel honored to receive this prestigious consulting partner of the year award. The partnership has helped us create value for end customers by leveraging cognitive bots, through innovation, keeping customer experience at the center of everything. This award reflects our Malaysian team's unflinching commitment and relentless efforts towards improving business agility through intelligent process automation."

"Automation Anywhere is delighted to recognize PureSoftware with this award," said Dmitri Chen, Automation Anywhere's EVP for Asia Pacific and Japan. "PureSoftware has established itself as a clear leader in helping organizations to accelerate automation across the ASEAN landscape. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with PureSoftware to help enable businesses to transform, while also delighting their customers and employees along the way."

About PureSoftware:

PureSoftware is a software product and services company that focuses on driving a differentiated customer experience, accelerating cycle time, and improving business outcomes by integrating digital solutions, robotic Automation, and non-linear commercial models. Its global delivery organization offers reliable technology-led solutions that meet performance, quality, time to market, rapid customization, and support. Learn more about PureSoftware's RPA CoE and intelligent process automation practice https://puresoftware.com/robotics-process-automation/

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), enabling enterprises worldwide to build state-of-the-art Intelligent Digital Workforces automating a wide range of processes leveraging their innovative platform.

