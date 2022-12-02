PURINA AND REDROVER TAKE THE FIELD WITH WASHINGTON COMMANDERS' JAMES SMITH-WILLIAMS TO SUPPORT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SURVIVORS AND PETS DURING MY CAUSE MY CLEATS CAMPAIGN

Smith-Williams Will Wear Custom Purple Leash Project Cleats at December 4 Game

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the 2022 My Cause My Cleats campaign, James Smith-Williams, defensive end for the Washington Commanders, will wear his heart on his feet by representing the Purple Leash Project during the December 4 matchup against the New York Giants. The Purple Leash Project is a national initiative established in 2019 by Purina and nonprofit RedRover to provide grants, resources and support to help domestic violence shelters better serve the needs of domestic abuse survivors with pets.

"Over the past several months, I've had the opportunity to partner with Purina and RedRover to see the pet-friendly shelters and services the Purple Leash Project provides for domestic violence survivors and pets," said Smith-Williams. "As a pet owner and domestic violence advocate, I'm honored to lace up on Dec. 4 in support of the Purple Leash Project, further spotlighting the issue and the critical importance that pets play in the lives of survivors as companions, healers, and four-legged family members."

Through the My Cause My Cleats program, players pick a cause that's important to them and represent their chosen organization by way of custom-designed cleats on game day during week 13. After their respective game, all players will have the option to donate their cleats to an auction where fans can bid on the cleats. Following the auction, 100% of proceeds will go toward the player's respective causes, and in Smith-Williams's case, the proceeds from the sale of his cleats will benefit the Purple Leash Project. Smith-Williams cleats will be up for auction on www.Commanders.com and will be accepting bids through December 11.

"James shares our passion for pets and supporting survivors, he's been an integral part of the Purple Leash Project off the field this year," said Nina Leigh Krueger, CEO and President of Purina. "We're excited to see James lace up his Purple Leash Project cleats in support of domestic violence survivors with pets on the field this Sunday. By working together, we can continue to broaden conversations around this issue and help more survivors and their pets escape abuse and heal together."

Tune in to watch Smith-Williams and the Commanders take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium at 1 pm ET on December 4. To learn more about the Purple Leash Project, make a donation or sign up for ongoing updates, visit www.PurpleLeashProject.com.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About RedRover

Since 1987, RedRover has focused on bringing animals out of crisis and strengthening the human-animal bond through emergency sheltering, disaster relief services, financial assistance, and education. To learn how RedRover is creating a more compassionate world, visit RedRover.org.

