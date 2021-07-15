Purity Products® Spotlights Joint Care Supplement FLEXURON® for National Park and Recreation Month

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purity Products®, the leading science-backed supplement brand, is spreading awareness of their premium FLEXURON® supplement for Park and Recreation Month this July. Designed to help manage the wear and tear on joints, FLEXURON® delivers effective joint comfort and support to seasoned backpackers and leisure hikers as National Parks experience record traffic highs this summer.

"FLEXURON® provides fast and effective comfort and mobility for joints that experience regular wear and tear everyday," said Dr. Ken Redcross, Purity Products® high-level advisor and product formulator. "FLEXURON® is a product that anyone seeking joint support can benefit from, be it an active backpacker taking on the Appalachian or senior consumer with little physical activity."

Unlike other joint care supplements on the market, FLEXURON® blends three powerful ingredients – Krill Oil, low molecular weight Hyaluronic Acid, and Astaxanthin – to deliver up to 3X better benefits than glucosamine and chondroitin for maximizing joint comfort, ideal for comfort during physical activity.

According to British Columbia Injury Research and Prevention Unit, in a study of Hikers and Mountaineers, 36% of hikers experience acute joint pain. Enter: FLEXURON® to provide relief in as few as 7 days. The longer FLEXURON® is taken, the greater its benefit.

From ingredient sourcing to final formulation, Purity Products® sets the standard for high-quality, evidence-based nutritional supplements. FLEXURON® is backed by clinical studies and 18 U.S. patents, and available online for $24.95. For more information, go to: flexuron.com

ABOUT Purity Products®

With over 200 cutting-edge formulations serving customers across America, Purity Products® stands at the intersection of science and innovation. Founded by Jahn Levin, President and CEO, in 1993, Purity Products® brings the highest quality products manufactured using the strictest standards for safety and potency. The company has a special department that monitors and tests all products and procedures and holds supply partners to the same set principles and standards.

Media Contact

Skylar Terrana

sterrana@blazepr.com

781-366-1802

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purity-products-spotlights-joint-care-supplement-flexuron-for-national-park-and-recreation-month-301334434.html

SOURCE Purity Products®