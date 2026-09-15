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15.09.2026 10:15:00
Purity with purpose: Clariant Health Care raises the bar for pharmaceutical excipients
Excipients are the backbone of every drug formulation. Though often described as "inactive" ingredients, they determine how an active substance dissolves, stabilizes, and ultimately reaches the patient. As formulation complexity grows and regulatory scrutiny intensifies, the industry has moved well beyond asking whether an excipient meets specification. Formulators and quality assurance teams now demand clarity on impurity profiles, endotoxin levels, elemental impurities, nitrosamine risk, and batch-to-batch consistency.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Clariant AG
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