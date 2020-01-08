ALPINE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, today announced that the Company will make a presentation at the 2020 ICR Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 13, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet and will be available at investors.purple.com .

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer® gel technology underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms.

Investor Contact:

Brendon Frey, ICR

brendon.frey@icrinc.com

203-682-8200

Media Contact:

Alecia Pulman, ICR

purplePR@icrinc.com

646-277-1200

Purple Innovation, Inc.

Savannah Hobbs

Director of Purple Communications

savannah@purple.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purple-to-participate-in-2020-icr-conference-300983803.html

SOURCE Purple Innovation, Inc.