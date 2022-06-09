Purpose-built for professional truck drivers, Garmin’s new dezl Headsets offer high-quality audio and up to 50 hours of continuous talk time

Garmin® International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the new dezl™ Headset 100/200 Series – premium over-the-road trucking headsets engineered for audio excellence in noisy cab environments. Whether on-duty or at a rest stop, drivers can benefit from these wireless headsets which provide crystal clear audio and active noise cancelation (ANC) technology – fused in the adjustable boom mic and ear cups – to enhance phone calls and streaming media. What’s more, the versatile design of the dezl Headset 200 can be converted during breaks from a single-ear headset to full stereo headphones for the ultimate level of audio entertainment. Thanks to a superior battery life, the headsets provide truck drivers with up to 50 hours of continuous Bluetooth® talk time to endure long days and nights over the road.

Whether on-duty or at a rest stop, drivers can benefit from these wireless headsets which provide crystal clear audio and active noise cancelation (ANC) technology (Photo: Business Wire)

"With the new dezl Headsets, Garmin continues its longstanding commitment to provide truck drivers with purpose-built tools to help make life on the road easier,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Regardless of the noise level inside the cabin, truck drivers can comfortably put on their headsets and receive clear high-quality audio with a battery life that lasts up to 50 hours – exceeding all industry standards.”

Family forged: dezl Series integration

As part of the trusted Garmin dezl family, the headsets seamlessly integrate with Garmin’s dezl OTR navigators (sold separately). The press of a button activates hands-free control and instantly blends navigation prompts into the headset’s audio stream. In addition, truck drivers can also speak commands into the boom mic to control dezl OTR navigators.

Road warriors

The new dezl Headset 100/200 Series is designed for professional truck drivers to experience comfort, durability and convenience for all-day use:

Plush memory foam-padded ear cushions and adjustable boom mic for all-day comfort

Corrosion-resistant construction for maximum durability

Built-in Bluetooth ® allows for easy pairing of the headset to a compatible smartphone for hands-free calls

allows for easy pairing of the headset to a compatible smartphone for hands-free calls Included storage hook allows the headset to be stored in the cab; dezl Headset 200 owners that are on-duty can easily stow the second ear cup in the storage hook’s center compartment

Available now, the new dezl Headset 100 has a suggested retail price of $299.99 and the dezl Headset 200 has a suggested retail price of $399.99. To learn more visit garmin.com/dezlheadsets.

