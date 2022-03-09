PURSOMA LAUNCHES AFFORDABLE LUXURY BATH SOAKS NATIONALLY AT TARGET

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursoma , the female-owned, clean wellness brand focused on soaking and detoxing has officially launched an affordable line of bath soaks at Target. Coveted by celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Mindy Kaling, Christy Turlington, and Kourtney Kardashian, the brand, known for its luxury bath salts treatments, is launching an exclusive line that includes - Cleanse Your MIND, Sweat It Out BODY, and Digital Detox SLEEP for an affordable ($9.99) price. All products are made with French Grey Sea Salt, which is the natural version of Epsom salt. Unlike factory-made Epsom, Pursoma sea salt is hand-harvested, then hand batched, and all ingredients are 100% non-toxic, non-GMO, leaping bunny certified, vegan, SLS-sulfate-paraben, and cruelty-free.

"We couldn't be more excited to officially launch in Target and bring therapeutic bathing to the masses. Target customers are trendsetters and truly value affordable quality products," said Shannon Vaugn, Founder of Pursoma. "Anxiety is at an all-time high post-pandemic. Bathing is an easy and effortless way to eliminate the effects of tension, technology overload, and the toxicity of stressful living can be achieved in a relaxing, 20-30 minute at-home ritual."

Additionally, to celebrate the launch of the exclusive line at Target, Pursoma is launching their first billboard campaign: "Let's Bathe", debuting on March 8th in SoHo, New York City. The campaign plays off of a diverse, lighthearted selection of bathers enjoying their "me" time in the tub, emphasizing the key concept of "Bathing For All." The brand's strategy aims to democratize the term wellness, by clarifying that bathing is an easy and affordable access point to support a healthy lifestyle.

Founder Shannon Vaughn is on a mission to demystify the entire world of wellness, with products that detox, rejuvenate, and soothe the body. The bath products utilize 100% natural ingredients, which are harvested from natural salt beds, and farms the founder knows.. Additional ingredients have been grown from Vaughn's farm in Maryland and other private farms around the globe.

To aid with the current humanitarian crisis taking place in Ukraine, a portion of Pursoma's proceeds will be donated to BStrong. To learn more about Pursoma's launch, please visit Target .com.

SOURCE pursoma LLC