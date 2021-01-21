Pursuit Channel Launches on Comcast's Xfinity

GLENWOOD, Ala., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuit Media TV, LLC is pleased to announce the launch of the Pursuit Channel on Comcast's Xfinity TV platforms including Xfinity X1. The Pursuit Channel and its extensive lineup of outdoor entertainment is available now to millions more enthusiasts in select Xfinity markets across the country including top DMAs Boston, Chicago, Houston and Philadelphia among others. Xfinity customers with X1 can say "Pursuit" into the Xfinity Voice Remote to find the channel or tune to channel 1238.

"We are extremely honored to become a part of the Comcast Xfinity lineup, "stated Pursuit Channel CEO Rusty Faulk. "Our team works tirelessly to ensure we bring the best outdoor entertainment and value to our producers, advertisers and viewers."

This launch marks the second major Pay-TV partnership for Pursuit Channel this year; the channel recently became available via AT&T U-Verse for all U-Verse HD subscribers. With these new additions, Pursuit Channel's linear universe collectively counts over 35.7 million households.

For over 12 years, the Pursuit Channel has been reaching, engaging with, and entertaining outdoor enthusiasts. For those looking to enjoy world class adventures and entertainment in the outdoors including hunting, shooting, and fishing, look no further than The Pursuit Channel.

Now available on Comcast's Xfinity, DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse HD, DISH Network, Sling TV HD, Fios by Verizon HD, Centurylink Prism HD, Cox Communication HD, and the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), the Pursuit Channel has grown to become an industry leader since its founding in 2007. With more exciting projects on the horizon, Pursuit is committed to providing high quality hunting and fishing content for years to come.

Pursuit Media, the industry leader in total home and user delivery, has its linear feed active nationally to millions of homes via Comcast's Xfinity, DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse HD, DISH Network, Sling TV HD, Fios by Verizon HD, Centurylink Prism HD, Cox Communication HD, and the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC). PursuitUP, is actively available to 75+ million users through Viacom's PlutoTV, Samsung's TV Plus, Sinclair's STIRR, and Vizio Smart TVs. Additionally, PursuitUP's VOD library is readily available online to anyone at pursuituptv.com, or by downloading the PursuitUP app available on most devices.

