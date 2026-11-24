Viad Aktie
WKN: A0B6NE / ISIN: US92552R4065
|
24.11.2026 13:33:30
Pursuit To Acquire Costa Rica Attraction Operator Sky Adventures
(RTTNews) - Attractions and hospitality company Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (PRSU) announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Sky Adventures, a Costa Rica-based nature and adventure tourism operator, as it expands its presence in the country. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
The company said Sky Adventures operates attractions in the Arenal region, including zipline circuits, an aerial tram, hanging bridges and rainforest experiences.
Pursuit said the acquisition follows its purchase of Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa in 2025 and will expand its Costa Rica collection.
The company said Sky Adventures' operations complement Tabacón's hospitality and wellness offerings and are expected to create opportunities for cross-marketing and future growth.
The transaction is expected to close in early 2027.
Pursuit shares were flat at $50.95 after the bell, after ending the regular session up 2.66%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Viad Corp.
|
03.11.26
|Ausblick: Viad stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Viad stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.26
|Ausblick: Viad stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Viad stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Viad Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Viad Corp.
|45,60
|-1,30%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKI-Euphorie nach NVIDIA-Wende bereits wieder abgeflaut: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX im Verkaufsmodus – Asiens Börsen gespalten
Der heimische Leitindex kann die Gewinnzone nicht verteidigen. Der DAX verliert unterdessen leicht. In Fernost zeigen sich die Märkte unterdessen uneinheitlich.