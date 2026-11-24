(RTTNews) - Attractions and hospitality company Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (PRSU) announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Sky Adventures, a Costa Rica-based nature and adventure tourism operator, as it expands its presence in the country. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The company said Sky Adventures operates attractions in the Arenal region, including zipline circuits, an aerial tram, hanging bridges and rainforest experiences.

Pursuit said the acquisition follows its purchase of Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa in 2025 and will expand its Costa Rica collection.

The company said Sky Adventures' operations complement Tabacón's hospitality and wellness offerings and are expected to create opportunities for cross-marketing and future growth.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2027.

Pursuit shares were flat at $50.95 after the bell, after ending the regular session up 2.66%.