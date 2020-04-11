Pushpin enables Melrose, Massachusetts Assessor's Office to safely review properties during stay-at-home advisory

MINNEAPOLIS, April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pushpin announced today that it had completed solar inventory and change detection projects for Melrose, Massachusetts. Pushpin analyzed the city's 8,431 parcels. Pushpin found that 452 parcels (5%) had solar panel installations, 944 parcels (11%) had property changes between 2014 and 2020, and 291 parcels (3%) had property changes between 2018 and 2020. Property changes included additions, construction, decks, flatwork, garages, new homes, pools, and sheds. Pushpin estimated an assessed value increase of $20,142,000 associated with the changes. Pushpin used Nearmap imagery for the project.

Melrose is one of several municipalities currently leveraging Pushpin's platform to remain productive while many employees are working from home. Pushpin leverages aerial imagery to perform its analysis, so assessors and their staff can review results and update property records without having to go into the office or visit properties in person.

"Melrose Chief Assessor Chris Wilcock has done a remarkable job of pivoting quickly during this pandemic to keep assessing operations running and keep state mandated property verifications moving forward," said Mayor Paul Brodeur, City of Melrose, Massachusetts. "The ability to use artificial intelligence software like Pushpin to track property changes from last year without driving all over the city is the type of solutions that we need right now."

"It has been great working with Chris Wilcock and his team at the Melrose Assessor's Office. They were one of the first municipalities to recognize the value of Pusphin's platform in the face of the current work and travel restrictions," said Randy Milbert, President, Pushpin. "We are looking forward to working on many future projects with Melrose and other cities in Massachusetts."

About Melrose Assessor's Office

Melrose is in the Greater Boston metropolitan area in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. Its population is 26,983. The mission of the Melrose Assessment Department is to provide fiscal stability by promptly, fairly, and equitably determining the valuation of all real and personal property located in city. The Assessment Department is obligated under law to assess all property at its full and fair market value as of January 1 of each year for the purpose of taxation. For more information, please visit https://www.cityofmelrose.org/assessor.

About Pushpin

Founded in 2015 and based in Minneapolis, Pushpin believes that people and computers intelligently combined can solve difficult mapping challenges better, faster, and cheaper than the alternatives. Pushpin works with tech-forward customers and partners to dramatically increase automation, accelerate workflows, and decrease costs. Pushpin applies patent-pending deep learning algorithms to aerial and satellite imagery to identify parcel changes, extract building footprints, estimate impervious areas, and more. Pushpin has worked with 54 cities and counties in 14 states as well as partners such as CoreLogic, CycloMedia, and Nearmap. For more information, please visit https://pushpin.us.

SOURCE Pushpin